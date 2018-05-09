Patient at East Coast Forensic Hospital charged after pregnant nurse assaulted: police

A 28-year-old woman has been charged after a pregnant nurse was allegedly attacked at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in April.

Halifax Regional Police say Jane Patricia O’Donnell has been charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats.

The charges were laid after the nurse — who was 33 weeks pregnant at the time — was hospitalized after allegedly being attacked by a patient.

Shortly after the altercation, Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union President Jason MacLean renewed his call for the health authority to conduct an investigation into violence in the workplace.

MacLean claimed the nurse was left “completely vulnerable” because her personal security alarm was “not within reach and held together with masking tape.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority CEO Janet Knox responded by saying this was a “very serious incident” and their first concern is “with the woman and her family.”

Police say O’Donnell was scheduled to appear in court May 2.