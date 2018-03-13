Halifax Infirmary emergency department has reached ‘dangerous tipping point’: NSGEU

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) is once again calling on the premier to admit there’s a crisis in the province’s health care system.

NSGEU president Jason MacLean says conditions at the Halifax Infirmary (HI) emergency department have reached “a dangerous tipping point” where patient and health care worker safety are at-risk.

“Last night at the HI Emergency Department there were up to 17 ambulances backed up, waiting over 10 hours to get the emergency care they need,” MacLean said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

“If Stephen McNeil can find time to be the most traveled premier in the country surely he can find time to visit the Halifax Infirmary Emergency Department so he can see for himself the chaos that patients and health care workers are experiencing on a daily basis.”

A request for comment from the province’s health department has not yet been returned.

The NSGEU says their Code Critical report highlighted the issue of increasing ambulance arrivals.

The report found the number of ambulance arrivals at the Halifax Infirmary emergency department has steadily increased since 2014.

In December of 2016, there were 1,511 ambulance arrivals, which was the highest number of any month in the previous two years.

“Front line health care workers are doing the best they can, but this crisis is the responsibility of Stephen McNeil and his continuing denial that a crisis exists is cold comfort for the patients who are left waiting on an ambulance stretcher for more than 10 hours just to be seen by a doctor,” said MacLean.

“Due to the staff shortages Nurse Resource Team nurses, who normally work on inpatient floors, are now being assigned to the emergency department where they have no emergency department experience. This kind of chaos puts the safety of health care workers and patients at-risk, doing nothing is no longer an option.”

