Mayor Valérie Plante inviting Montrealers to give back on Greater Montreal Day

May 10 is Greater Montreal Day and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is encouraging Montrealers to give back and be kind:

It is with great pleasure that I invite Montrealers to participate in the Greater Montreal Day/Journée Montreal Ensemble on Thursday, May 10.

On this day, I invite you to donate your time and make a difference in the Greater Montreal community.

Whatever gesture you chose to do, I’m sure it will help to make Montreal a better place to live, work and play.

Share your story on social media, using #GreaterMontrealDay or #JournéeMTLEnsemble and show us how generous you are.

Valérie Plante

Mayor of Montreal

WATCH BELOW: Find out how you can take part in Greater Montreal Day.

How to get involved:

On May 10, post your good deed online using #GreaterMontrealDay for a chance to receive a $1,000 donation to a local charity of your choice. (Vous pourriez gagner 1,000$ pour une œuvre charitable de votre choix.)

What will your good deed be?

Make sure to include #GreaterMontrealDay or en francais, #JournéeMTLEnsemble!