Royal wedding coin: The Royal Canadian Mint marks marriage of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming royal wedding has been immortalized by the Royal Canadian Mint (RCM).

The RCM unveiled the official royal wedding commemorative coin on Wednesday morning in celebration of the couple’s May 19 nuptials. The silver collector’s coin was revealed at Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), which Harry, a well-known advocate for mental health, toured in 2017.

His late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, toured the facility herself in 1991.

WATCH BELOW: Latest details on the royal wedding

The RCM has a long tradition of celebrating Canada’s ties to the monarchy and will be making a charitable donation of $25,000 to CAMH, in lieu of a licensing fee for using the couple’s official photograph.

The silver coin is rich in symbolic imagery and features an engraved portrait of the couple based on one of their engagement photographs.

Designed by artist Joel Kimmel of Westport, Ont., the coin is edged in Canadian maple leaves, English roses and escallop shells from Prince Harry’s coat of arms. Three Swarovski crystals represent Markle’s three-stone engagement ring: a diamond sourced from Botswana and two side diamonds from Diana’s personal collection. The reverse side of the coin features a likeness of the Queen by artist Susanna Blunt.

“The Mint has a proud history of celebrating royal milestones and crafting a silver collector coin to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their marriage is our latest expression of Canada’s special attachment to the Royal family,” said Sandra Hanington, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “After consulting the royal couple-to-be on the design of this commemorative coin, the Mint is also delighted to donate $25,000 to the CAMH Foundation to advance the critical and groundbreaking research of the institution it supports.”

READ MORE: 8 emerging Canadian artists to look for in 2018

With millions around the world expected to witness the royal wedding spectacle, this collectible coin helps preserve the moment in time.

It can be ordered via the official RCM website at a cost of $104.95. (Its face value is $20.)

—

WATCHING THE ROYAL WEDDING LIVE? Here’s the schedule

On Saturday, May 19 at 4:30 a.m. ET/PT, Global’s coverage kicks into high gear with the special Harry & Meghan: Their Love Story, hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Dawna Friesen. The one-hour show takes a closer look at the couple’s whirlwind romance. From their secret rendezvous in Toronto to Markle taking a leap of faith by hopping the pond, the special features interviews with royal and celebrity insiders Andrew Morton, Katie Nicholl and Shinan Govani.

Global’s wedding day coverage continues live at 5:30 a.m. ET/PT with Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding, broadcasting live from Windsor, U.K. with hosts Cheryl Hickey, Sangita Patel and Dawna Friesen, who are joined by special guest Ross Mathews (Celebrity Big Brother). With expert celebrity knowledge, comedic flair and a love of all things pop culture, Mathews is the perfect complement to co-host the five-and-a-half-hour program.

Along with drop-in guests including royal expert and author Phil Dampier and powerhouse celebrity publicist Simon Jones, the broadcast will chronicle all the details of the royal wedding, including the procession to St George’s Chapel and Markle walking down the aisle.

Coverage of the event continues into the evening with the final U.K. edition of Global National recapping the day at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. Then, the highly anticipated movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on W Network, kicking off the specialty network’s Always & Forever event of four weekends filled with back-to-back wedding-themed movies celebrating the newlyweds.