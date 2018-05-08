Canada
Grass fire destroys three homes in southern Saskatchewan

About 20 volunteer firefighters from the Silton Fire Department arrived at the grass fire in Kannata Valley at around 4:30 p.m. The fire spread roughly eight kilometers long and destroyed three homes in its path.

A grass fire in southern Saskatchewan destroyed three homes on Monday evening.

Fire crews were able to get the grass fire under control but continue to monitor a few hot spots burning.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

