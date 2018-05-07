Home heavily damaged in grass fire near Saskatoon

For the second time in as many days, Saskatoon firefighters were called out of the city to help fight a grass fire.

Multiple 911 calls came in at 2 p.m. CT Sunday reporting a house fire in the RM of Blucher.

Two engine companies, a rescue truck, a brush truck and a water tanker were sent to the home off Chase Bluffs Road.

Crews encountered heavy smoke and flame coming from the house and the scene commander immediately called for backup as the fire had spread to bush and trees behind the home.

The house fire was brought under control but firefighters had to exercise caution as a large amount of ammunition was stored in a shed behind the home.

The grass fire, which was driven by 35 to 40 km/h wind gusts, quickly spread beyond the acreage and threatened three homes.

Additional crews from the Allen/Blucher Fire Department joined the operation and were able to protect the homes and stop the fire from progressing.

The fire was brought under control in four and a half hours.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

On Saturday, Saskatoon firefighters spent 10 and a half hours battling a grass fire in Corman Park.