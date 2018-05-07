Edmonton police confirm ‘major crimes’ unit investigation in Strathearn
A heavy police presence could be seen in the central Edmonton neighbourhood of Strathearn late Monday afternoon.
Police did not confirm what had occurred at the scene but said “major crimes” had been called in to investigate.
Seven police cruisers, an ambulance and an Alberta Health Services SUV could be seen in the area of 87 Street and 96 Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.
More to come…
