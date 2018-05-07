Doug Ford targeted by Kathleen Wynne, Andrea Horwath in first major debate before election

In the first televised debate before the June election, Ontario party leaders Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath aggressively targeted Doug Ford and his promises to find government efficiencies.

“There’s a very stark contrast that people are going to see in this election. It’s a contrast between a care plan and a cut plan that Doug Ford is bringing forward,” Wynne, who has been premier and leader of the Ontario Liberal Party since 2013, said while touting investments in education, healthcare and infrastructure.

“Mr. Ford is going to offer more cuts, which will only make life harder. It doesn’t have to be that way. You can have a premier in the province that’s puts the people at the heart of every decision she makes,” Horwath said while talking about high hydro rates and hospital wait times.

Ford, who was elected leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario in March, focused on Wynne and her government’s record primarily during the debate

“After 15 years of Liberal mismanagement, scandal and waste, it’s time for change … we will make sure we bring government that’s going to respect the taxpayers,” he said, adding he’ll work to reduce hospital wait times, address hydro issues and create jobs.

Ford, who announced during the debate that his government would commit $5 billion toward regional transit, also said he’s going to find efficiencies in government — commitments that Horwath and Wynne questioned.

“Why don’t you have the guts to tell people what your cuts are going to look like. What is in store for Ontario?” Horwath said Ford.

“Not one single person is not getting laid off under our administration, not one person,” Ford responded.

Earlier in the debate, Ford said he believes “in driving efficiencies” but didn’t say where specifically he would cut.

“I believe there’s a better way of delivering services,” he said.

The debate was hosted by City TV in downtown Toronto. The leaders responded to a variety of questions, including the topics of policing and deescalation, carding, transit incentives, support for children with autism, hydro and housing affordability.

The provincial campaign will be Ford’s first as leader while this will be Horwath’s third time and Wynne’s second.

Election day in Ontario is June 7.

