Politics May 7 2018 9:46pm 01:45 Doug Ford, Kathleen Wynne spar over tax cuts Doug Ford and Kathleen Wynne sparred over tax cuts during their first major debate before the election on Monday. Ford a bystander in progressive-oriented Ontario debate, Wynne and Horwath both strong: experts Doug Ford targeted by Kathleen Wynne, Andrea Horwath in first major debate before election <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4193430/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4193430/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?