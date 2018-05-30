Ontario election 2018: Mushkegowuk—James Bay riding

Voters in Mushkegowuk—James Bay head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Gaetan Balillaregeon

PC: Andre Robichaud

NDP: Guy Bourgouin

Green: Sarah Hutchinson

Geography

The riding spans 254,894 square kilometres. It is located on the southern shore of Hudson Bay, and on the west shore of James Bay, just west of Nunavut. It is composed of several towns and townships including Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls, Moonbeam and Val Rita-Harty.

History

This is a new riding. It was created in 2017 by the Ontario Government in an effort to adjust the provincial electoral map to bring it in line with the one used for federal elections. This riding was created when the electoral district of Timmins-James Bay was split, resulting in two new ridings: Timmins, and Mushkegowuk-James Bay. The 2018 Ontario general election will be the first time the seat is contested.