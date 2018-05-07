Winnipeg Jets fans get creative at Whiteout Street Party

Thousands of fans have been making their way downtown to the Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Street Party on home game days.

As excitement builds, Jets fans have been getting more and more creative with how they show support for their team.

While the majority of people don their white jersey’s for the party, we caught up with some of the more interesting get-up’s ahead of Game 4 on Thursday.

Expect the creativity to continue to bloom Monday, with temperatures well above seasonal, Economic Development Winnipeg is expecting a full capacity crowd at the street party.