May 7, 2018 2:49 pm

Winnipeg Jets fans get creative at Whiteout Street Party

Austin Siragusa By Anchor  Global News

Winnipeg Jets fans gather outside Bell-MTS Place ahead of Game 4 against the Nasvhille Predators

Michael Draven / Global News
Thousands of fans have been making their way downtown to the Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Street Party on home game days.

As excitement builds, Jets fans have been getting more and more creative with how they show support for their team.

While the majority of people don their white jersey’s for the party, we caught up with some of the more interesting get-up’s ahead of Game 4 on Thursday.

PHOTO GALLERY

Expect the creativity to continue to bloom Monday, with temperatures well above seasonal, Economic Development Winnipeg is expecting a full capacity crowd at the street party.

