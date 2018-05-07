Winnipeg Whiteout party could pass 20,000 fans on hottest day of the year

Winnipeg Jets fans are gearing up for one of the biggest games in Jets history.

The team has the chance to clinch the series at home Monday night, which would be the first time the Jets have ever advanced to round three of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets inching closer to series win with big victory in Nashville

Economic Development is expecting to hit it’s 23,000 person capacity at the Whiteout Street Party and is asking fans to have a backup plan in place. The gates will open at 6 p.m outside Bell MTS Place and puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.

The Donald and Portage entrance will close at 8 p.m. (or earlier).

The Smith and Portage entrance will remain open, allowing people to enter the site as others leave.

The Hargrave and Graham entrance will also remain open, allowing people to enter the site as others leave.

READ MORE: Signs are everywhere — the Winnipeg Whiteout is spreading far and wide

Temperatures in Winnipeg are expected to reach close to 30 degrees Monday. Fans are encouraged to stay hydrated while they take in the festivities.

“Clear or translucent bottles of water will be permitted at the street party, although may be subject to security checks to ensure no alcohol is being brought onsite,” Economic Development said in a release.

More good news: We will have FREE water re-filling stations on site at #WPGWhiteout Street Party! — EconDev Winnipeg (@EDWinnipeg) May 7, 2018

There will also be free water re-filling stations on site.