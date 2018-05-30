Ontario election 2018: Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke riding
Voters in Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Jackie Lee Agnew
PC: John Yakabuski
NDP: Ethel LaValley
Green: Anna Dolan
Geography
The Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke riding spans 12,385 square kilometers from west Ottawa to northern Ontario. This electoral district includes Renfrew County, the eastern half of Algonquin Provincial Park and north and south of the park. It is bordered to the northwest by the Nipissing electoral district.
History
John Yakabuski is the incumbent MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke. He has held the seat for the Progressive Conservative party since 2003. He held the seat during the 2014 Ontario general election winning 61.06% of the votes.
