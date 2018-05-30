Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Jackie Lee Agnew
PC: John Yakabuski
NDP: Ethel LaValley
Green: Anna Dolan

Geography

The Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke riding spans 12,385 square kilometers from west Ottawa to northern Ontario. This electoral district includes Renfrew County, the eastern half of Algonquin Provincial Park and north and south of the park. It is bordered to the northwest by the Nipissing electoral district.

History

John Yakabuski is the incumbent MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke. He has held the seat for the Progressive Conservative party since 2003. He held the seat during the 2014 Ontario general election winning 61.06% of the votes.

