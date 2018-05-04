Sask. RCMP reveal results of Enhanced Enforcement Project for Onion Lake area

The results are in after the RCMP, with the help of many others, carried out an enhanced enforcement effort to focus on gang suppression, traffic enforcement, warrant enforcement and checking for compliance of court-imposed conditions.

Between April 27 and 28, the RCMP deployed its specialized sections, including the Crime Reduction Team, Combined Traffic Support Services, Air Services Unit, Police Dog Services and multiple additional RCMP members to conduct a targeted operation in the Onion Lake area.

When the two-day operation was complete, the results showed that there were a total of 70 checks. Of the 70 checks, seven new criminal charges were laid, 21 arrests were made, 23 warrants were executed, 40 charges were processed by the police, 33 of which fell under the criminal code and seven were for prolific offenders. Five of the 40 charges laid were remanded to appear in court.

In regards to traffic, the report shows that there were 401 traffic stops, 76 summary offence ticket information (SOTI) tickets issued, 76 warnings and 2 breaches of criminal charges.

“On behalf of Onion Lake Cree Nation, we are very much grateful to have a positive working relationship with the RCMP. From a year ago till today, our membership is very grateful and feel safer than they did with all the work put in with our elders, council, and RCMP special task force, on gangs and drug activity that was taking place here. Without a collaborative approach, we wouldn’t be able to take our community back. Safety is a priority amongst our leadership. Thank you once again, and look forward to a brighter safer community for our future,” Onion Lake Cree Nation Chief, Wallace Fox said.

The purpose of these targeted enforcement efforts is to work closely with community leaders to locate people with outstanding charges and to ensure conditions of release are being adhered to in order to reduce crime and enhance the safety of our Saskatchewan communities.