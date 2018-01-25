RCMP crime reduction team to address safety concerns in Saskatchewan communities

A temporary deployment of Saskatchewan RCMP resources to deal with safety concerns in some communities is being turned into a new crime reduction team (CRT).

The team will initially focus on the west-central part of the province, where targeted enforcement measures have been carried out over the past several months, most recently in Onion Lake.

READ MORE: Onion Lake RCMP target increase in criminal activity during long weekend crackdown

During a two-day period in January, officers made 18 arrests and laid 24 criminal charges.

“This targeted, high-intensity approach to enforcement and investigation has proven effective in taking drugs, firearms and criminals off the streets of our Saskatchewan communities, making them safer,” said assistant commissioner Curtis Zablocki, the commanding officer of F Division in Saskatchewan.

“Establishing this team will enhance our ongoing response to criminal activity.”

Onion Lake Cree Nation Chief Wallace Fox said this is the right step to making communities safer.

“On behalf of our leadership and community, we’re very grateful for the ongoing, positive working relationship with RCMP to continue to provide a safe community for our people,” Wallace stated in a press release.

READ MORE: 40K abandoned 911 calls last year tying up emergency resources

The team will be tasked with carrying out a number of targeted enforcement measures, including high visibility patrols, tackling street-gang related activity, and tacking chronic, prolific offenders.

RCMP officials said this is one part of the approach to addressing crime and making communities safer.

The CRT and local detachments will meet with community leaders to identify and address the root causes of crime and develop long-term solutions for ensuring community safety.

People are also being encouraged to partner with police in other community safety initiatives such as rural crime watch.