Dashboard cameras to be implemented for all Saskatchewan RCMP detachments

After a successful pilot program in White Butte, Southey and Saskatoon, which ended at the end of August, RCMP detachments across Saskatchewan will begin implementing “in-car digital video system(s)” or ICDVS.

Twenty-three locations joined after the completion of the pilot program, meaning a total of 26 detachments now use ICDVS. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, 30 more detachments will have functional dash cams and, by the end of 2019, the remaining 25 detachments will have ICDVS in their vehicles as well.

Officers wear wireless microphones so their conversations and interactions with the public are recorded.

“It can de-escalate the problem, the situation. If people become irate, they do realize that they’re being recorded — both audio and video recorded — and it can really help in the court process,” White Butte Const. Justin Beug said.

The cameras are always recording but data is only sent to a server in the case of what RCMP call an “event.”

“For example, if we do a traffic stop, we activate the lights on the vehicle (and) the data, the video data is recorded prior to that traffic stop and then including that traffic stop as well,” White Butte Staff Sgt. Devin Pugh said.

Training is being provided as part of the implementation. RCMP say they will not be releasing details on progress or any specific detachment for safety reasons.

The total cost for the project is $4.5 million.

–With files from David Baxter