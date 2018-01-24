Canada
January 24, 2018 4:51 pm
Updated: January 24, 2018 5:31 pm

Saskatchewan RCMP assess security risks ahead of Gerald Stanley murder trial

By Reporter  Global News

The number of resources deployed during Gerald Stanley’s trial will be continually evaluated and adjusted to ensure public safety, according to RCMP.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatchewan RCMP say the number of resources deployed on site during the Gerald Stanley second-degree murder trial will be continually evaluated and adjusted to ensure public safety.

Jury selection for the high-profile trial will begin on Monday as counsel selects from 750 potential jurors from North Battleford and the surrounding area.

READ MORE: RCMP cleared of mistreating Colten Boushie’s family after shooting death on Sask. farm

Leading up to the three-week trial, there has been a heavy police presence at court and from all indications that could be the case going forward.

On Aug. 9, 2016, Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, died on Stanley’s family farm after being shot.

In the weeks to follow, concerning comments began to surface on social media that were racist in nature and at times potentially criminal. No hate speech charges have been laid by police, but both RCMP and Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall issued warnings at the time.

READ MORE: Colten Boushie’s death continues to cause social media firestorm

In advance of Monday, RCMP would neither confirm nor disclose any details around the security operation for safety reasons.

Colten Boushie family upset after report clears officers of misconduct in how the family was treated following his shooting death.

File / Global News

Mounties will be responsible for the safety and security of all parties that will be at and around Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench.

Provincial court security will manage the safety and security of everyone inside the courthouse.

Global News