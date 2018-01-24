Saskatchewan RCMP assess security risks ahead of Gerald Stanley murder trial

Saskatchewan RCMP say the number of resources deployed on site during the Gerald Stanley second-degree murder trial will be continually evaluated and adjusted to ensure public safety.

Jury selection for the high-profile trial will begin on Monday as counsel selects from 750 potential jurors from North Battleford and the surrounding area.

Leading up to the three-week trial, there has been a heavy police presence at court and from all indications that could be the case going forward.

On Aug. 9, 2016, Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, died on Stanley’s family farm after being shot.

In the weeks to follow, concerning comments began to surface on social media that were racist in nature and at times potentially criminal. No hate speech charges have been laid by police, but both RCMP and Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall issued warnings at the time.

In advance of Monday, RCMP would neither confirm nor disclose any details around the security operation for safety reasons.

Mounties will be responsible for the safety and security of all parties that will be at and around Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench.

Provincial court security will manage the safety and security of everyone inside the courthouse.