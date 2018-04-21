Numerous weapons seized during search in Battleford, Sask.

RCMP say charges are forthcoming after a high-risk search in the town of Battleford, Sask., on Friday.

The scene was secured at around 5:20 a.m. CT with the help of the “F” division emergency response team, and other support units.

Police announced at around 5:20 p.m. that a number of weapons were seized.

A 64-year-old man was arrested. No injuries were reported.

The man was set to be remanded into custody. Further details on charges are expected after his initial appearance in Battlefords provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Battlefords RCMP said the search was a continued part of strategic enforcement for crime reduction within their communities.

The investigation is ongoing.