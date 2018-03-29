New Brunswick RCMP charge Ontario man with weapons, tobacco offences

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man from Guelph, Ont., with 10 offences after a routine traffic stop in Hanwell, N.B.

The Mounties say that on Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. officers stopped a car at a check stop on Highway 2.

READ MORE: Fredericton police looking for missing N.B. teen

Police say they seized a firearm and illegal tobacco after searching the vehicle.

Lyman Chatman was remanded into police custody and appeared in court on Thursday for a bail hearing on charges of:

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm when knowing it is unauthorized to do so

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Transfer of a weapon without authority

Possession of a weapon contrary to order

Failure to comply with a probation order

Violation of the Excise Act

Two violations of the Tobacco Tax Act

READ MORE: Bank worker charged with fraud after customer defrauded of $14K

Chatman was remanded into custody ahead of a court appearance on April 5 for a plea hearing.