New Brunswick RCMP charge Ontario man with weapons, tobacco offences
New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man from Guelph, Ont., with 10 offences after a routine traffic stop in Hanwell, N.B.
The Mounties say that on Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. officers stopped a car at a check stop on Highway 2.
Police say they seized a firearm and illegal tobacco after searching the vehicle.
Lyman Chatman was remanded into police custody and appeared in court on Thursday for a bail hearing on charges of:
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm when knowing it is unauthorized to do so
- Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Transfer of a weapon without authority
- Possession of a weapon contrary to order
- Failure to comply with a probation order
- Violation of the Excise Act
- Two violations of the Tobacco Tax Act
Chatman was remanded into custody ahead of a court appearance on April 5 for a plea hearing.
