Crime
March 29, 2018 2:44 pm

New Brunswick RCMP charge Ontario man with weapons, tobacco offences

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man with weapons and contraband offences after a traffic stop

New Brunswick RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man from Guelph, Ont., with 10 offences after a routine traffic stop in Hanwell, N.B.

The Mounties say that on Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. officers stopped a car at a check stop on Highway 2.

Police say they seized a firearm and illegal tobacco after searching the vehicle.

Lyman Chatman was remanded into police custody and appeared in court on Thursday for a bail hearing on charges of:

  • Unsafe storage of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm when knowing it is unauthorized to do so
  • Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Transfer of a weapon without authority
  • Possession of a weapon contrary to order
  • Failure to comply with a probation order
  • Violation of the Excise Act
  • Two violations of the Tobacco Tax Act

Chatman was remanded into custody ahead of a court appearance on April 5 for a plea hearing.

