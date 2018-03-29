Canada
Fredericton police looking for missing N.B. teen

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Fredericton Police Force are looking for Teisha Scott who has been missing since March 27, 2018

Fredericton Police Force
The Fredericton Police Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing New Brunswick teen.

Police say Teisha Scott, 18, was last seen at around 11 a.m., on Tuesday, in the city’s northside.

Scott was first reported missing on Wednesday.

She is described as a white woman, who is five-feet-five-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the missing teen to contact them at 506-460-2300.

Global News