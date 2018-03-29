Fredericton police looking for missing N.B. teen

The Fredericton Police Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing New Brunswick teen.

Police say Teisha Scott, 18, was last seen at around 11 a.m., on Tuesday, in the city’s northside.

Scott was first reported missing on Wednesday.

She is described as a white woman, who is five-feet-five-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the missing teen to contact them at 506-460-2300.