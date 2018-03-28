New Brunswick RCMP charge man, arrest three others after drug seizure

New Brunswick RCMP have charged one man and arrested three others after police executed a search warrant in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday.

The Mounties carried out the search at a home on Beechwood Avenue, seizing quantities of what they believe to be methamphetamine, hydromorphone, dilaudid and crystal meth.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP investigating fatal collision near Tabusintac

Police also seized a restricted firearm and a crossbow and discovered what is believed to be stolen property.

Dean Gautreau, 43, appeared in court later on Tuesday and was charged with four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a restricted firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Gautreau has been remanded into custody and will appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

WATCH: Two men facing 88 charges after police execute high-risk search warrant in Regent Park

A 28-year-old woman from Colchester County, N.S., was released to the Nova Scotia RCMP in connection with warrants on an unrelated matter.

A 19-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were released from custody and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.