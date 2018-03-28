Traffic
March 28, 2018 9:32 am

New Brunswick RCMP investigating fatal collision near Tabusintac

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after a fatal accident on Highway 11 in Brantville, N.B.

File / Global News
Police are investigating after a fatal accident on Highway 11 in Brantville, north of Tabusintac, has left one man dead.

The RCMP says a vehicle travelling south on Highway 11 crossed the centre line and had a head-on collision with a vehicle that was travelling north.

A 47-year-old man from Brantville — who was driving in the north-bound vehicle — died in the crash.

An 18-year-old man from Sheila was taken to hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

