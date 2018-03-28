New Brunswick RCMP investigating fatal collision near Tabusintac

Police are investigating after a fatal accident on Highway 11 in Brantville, north of Tabusintac, has left one man dead.

The RCMP says a vehicle travelling south on Highway 11 crossed the centre line and had a head-on collision with a vehicle that was travelling north.

READ MORE: New Brunswick says public alert capability for wireless devices coming in April

A 47-year-old man from Brantville — who was driving in the north-bound vehicle — died in the crash.

An 18-year-old man from Sheila was taken to hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.