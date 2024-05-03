Winnipeg’s seasonal bike routes to take effect this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Watch your speed when driving down seasonal bike routes in Winnipeg, beginning this weekend.

The city said Friday that it’s installing new signage indicating reduced speeds on four local streets as part of its 2024 seasonal bike route program.

Reduced limits — which will be in effect 24-7 between the installation of the signs and late October — are coming to Lyndale Street (from Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street), Churchill Drive (between Hay Street and Jubilee Avenue) and Wellington Crescent (from Academy Road to Academy Road and Maryland Street).

All three of those streets will see a drop to 30 km/h, while Kilkenny Drive between Burgess Avenue and Kings Drive and Kings Drive between Kilkenny Drive and Patricia Avenue will drop to 40 km/h.

The city will also add weekend turn requirements at certain intersections on each route, after spring cleanup operations are completed and running through the summer.

More details about Winnipeg’s seasonal bike routes are available on the city’s website.