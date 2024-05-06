Pedestrian dies after being hit by car: Winnipeg police

See more sharing options

A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a car near St. Vital Centre early Saturday, Winnipeg police say.

The incident took place around 12:40 a.m. at St. Mary’s Road and Chesterfield Avenue. The pedestrian, 38, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

The traffic division continues to investigate, and police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).