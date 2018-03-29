Bank worker charged with fraud after customer defrauded of $14K

Halifax Regional Police have charged a local bank worker in relation to a fraud investigation that began in 2017.

Police say they received a report of a fraud that occurred from Nov. 9, 2016, to April 12, 2017, at the Manulife Bank located at 2727 Joseph Howe Dr.

READ MORE: Halifax police searching for suspects racking up bills with stolen credit cards

Their investigation determined more than $14,000 was transferred out of the customer’s bank account without the customer’s permission.The money was deposited into someone else’s personal bank account.

Investigators have charged Gina Martinson, 40, with one count each of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. She was employed by the bank at the time of the incident.

WATCH: March is Fraud Protection Month…what you need to know

Martinson is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on April 3.