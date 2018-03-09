Halifax police searching for suspects racking up bills with stolen credit cards

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of stealing money and racking up bills with stolen credit cards.

Police are reporting three incidents, the most recent which took place on March 4.

A woman told police she discovered her credit card was missing after dining at Ristorante a Mano on Lower Water Street the previous day. There were already multiple charges made on her card.

READ MORE: N.S. man flees after crashing pickup through Tim Hortons wall

On March 1, a woman reported to police that someone had stolen cash out of her purse while she was at the Halifax Shopping Centre.

And sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Feb. 28, a woman says her wallet was stolen while she was also at the mall. That card was used to make multiple unauthorized purchases.

READ: Suspects signing up for pricey phones with fake IDs in Maritimes: Halifax police

Police say they believe the same two suspects are responsible for the incidents, and think the pair is travelling throughout the municipality and allegedly committing thefts and fraud.

Both suspects are described as being about five-feet-seven-inches to five-feet-eight-inches tall and have average builds.

They could be driving a silver-coloured Volvo with Quebec plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at (902) 490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Follow @RebeccaLau