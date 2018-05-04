Rainy, windy Friday in store for London
Hold onto your hats, a windy day is on the way for London.
A special weather statement has been issued for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County warning of strong winds Friday afternoon into the evening.
Environment Canada says a deepening low pressure system will also bring in some shower and thunderstorm activity.
Wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/h are likely across much of the region. As a cold front blasts through southern Ontario later today, a few higher wind gusts approaching 90 km/h are possible.
Wind gusts in London could reach 100 km/h by 4 p.m.
The wind gusts will be strong enough to cause minor tree and building damage.
A few local power outages are possible.
The national weather service says the high winds will die down Friday night as a high pressure ridge moves in.
