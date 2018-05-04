Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h possible for Greater Toronto Area on Friday

Weather
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the GTA due to strong winds.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area due to a low-pressure system moving into the region that will bring with it thunderstorms and strong wind gusts.

The weather service said wind gusts of between 70 and 80 kilometres per hour are likely across much of the GTA Friday afternoon and into the evening.

The wind gusts are strong enough to cause minor tree and building damage, according to Environment Canada.

The winds will shift to the northwest by the evening and will diminish as a high pressure ridge moves in.

The weather service said a few local power outages are also possible.

