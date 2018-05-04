Severe thunderstorm warning end for Guelph, Waterloo area

It was a short burst, but a strong thunderstorm made its way into areas around Guelph and Waterloo Region on Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada said the storm was producing damaging wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow vehicles off the road,” Environment Canada said.

A wind warning is also in effect for the same area, but winds are expected to diminish Friday evening as a high-pressure ridge moves in.

Already 30,000+ @HydroOne customers without power and rising with the strongest winds just beginning. Plan on many outages lasting through the night. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/kZZ41ZLd7X — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 4, 2018

Thunderstorm hit hard in #Guelph right now. Mostly heavy rain, strong winds. Brief pea sized hail and some thunder. But the sun is already trying to come back out. Tstorm lasts about 3-5 minutes. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/vQOpRmEyFQ — Natalie Thomas (@NataliePMV) May 4, 2018