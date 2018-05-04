Weather
May 4, 2018 3:12 pm
Updated: May 4, 2018 4:45 pm

Severe thunderstorm warning end for Guelph, Waterloo area

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

It was a short burst, but a strong thunderstorm made its way into areas around Guelph and Waterloo Region on Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada said the storm was producing damaging wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow vehicles off the road,” Environment Canada said.

A wind warning is also in effect for the same area, but winds are expected to diminish Friday evening as a high-pressure ridge moves in.

