Severe thunderstorm warning end for Guelph, Waterloo area
It was a short burst, but a strong thunderstorm made its way into areas around Guelph and Waterloo Region on Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada said the storm was producing damaging wind gusts up to 100 km/h.
“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow vehicles off the road,” Environment Canada said.
A wind warning is also in effect for the same area, but winds are expected to diminish Friday evening as a high-pressure ridge moves in.
