Maintenance worker killed by falling tree during storm, high winds in Greater Toronto Area

A maintenance worker has died and another is in life-threatening condition after a tree they were working on in Milton fell on them Friday afternoon during a storm.

Halton Regional Police told Global News the two workers were in the area of Fourth Line Nassagaweya and 20 Side Road when one of the trees collapsed.

READ MORE: 1 dead as high winds topple trees, send debris flying in parts of southern Ontario

Police said one worker was pronounced dead on scene and another was rushed to hospital.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified.

There is no word on age and gender of victims.

Police said motorists should avoid the area.

.@HaltonPolice tell Global News the people involved in this accident were part of a contracting crew working on trees at the time. #onstorm https://t.co/4Dt2TzJrny — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 4, 2018