Crime
May 4, 2018 6:29 pm
Updated: May 4, 2018 6:47 pm

Maintenance worker killed by falling tree during storm, high winds in Greater Toronto Area

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Halton Regional Police cruiser stock. File photo. Aug. 3, 2017.

Twitter/Halton Regional Police
A A

A maintenance worker has died and another is in life-threatening condition after a tree they were working on in Milton fell on them Friday afternoon during a storm.

Halton Regional Police told Global News the two workers were in the area of Fourth Line Nassagaweya and 20 Side Road when one of the trees collapsed.

READ MORE: 1 dead as high winds topple trees, send debris flying in parts of southern Ontario

Police said one worker was pronounced dead on scene and another was rushed to hospital.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified.

There is no word on age and gender of victims.

Police said motorists should avoid the area.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halton Polcie
Halton Regional Police
Maintenance Worker Killed
Tree Collapse
Tree Collapse Milton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News