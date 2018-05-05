Man electrocuted after witnesses say he tried to move downed power wires: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say a man has died after witnesses reported he tried to move live, downed electric wires on Friday.

Police said officers were called to the West Avenue South and Main Street East area, near Wellington Street South, at around 7 p.m. to help paramedics who were also dispatched to the scene.

“Once on scene, police located an adult male in his 50s unconscious on the roadway in contact with live wires,” Staff Sgt. Paul Evans said in a statement Friday evening, adding the man was subsequently pronounced dead.

“Witnesses advise that the male attempted to clear the wires from the roadway which resulted in his injuries.”

Although police haven’t confirmed a connection, the incident happened after a strong storm system moved through Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area. Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said wind gusts in Hamilton peaked at 126 km/h.

Police encouraged residents to treat all downed wires as live, to stay back from the wires and to notify authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.