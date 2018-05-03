Rain on the horizon for London

Environment Canada has lifted a special weather statement for London and surroundings, but rain and a risk of thunderstorms remain in the forecast.

The rain will be on and off according to Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Kuhn.

Kuhn told 980 CFPL that things should start to pick up late Thursday morning.

“There’s a bit of a break this morning under mostly cloudy skies … Another area of showers and thunderstorms is going to arrive later this morning and continue this afternoon,” said Kuhn.

READ MORE: Temperatures warm up in May, April one of the coldest on record in London

“The rainfall amounts will vary between 10 to 20 millimetres for those who get hit most,” said Kuhn.

“A few folks might get less than five millimetres if they happen to miss most of the heavier action … Everybody will get wet.”

Kuhn is calling for another round of rain arriving overnight Thursday and lasting through Friday.

“That one could be fairly hefty. We’re looking at local amounts again of 15 to 20 millimetres”

Kuhn added that a cold front will accompany the overnight rain, which has the potential to make matters worse for a thunderstorm on Friday. At this point, however, it is too early to know how severe that thunderstorm could be.

READ MORE: London-region conservation areas open just in time for warm weather

Apart from the rain, Environment Canada is calling for warm and humid weather on Thursday with a high of 24 C and a low of 17 C. With the humidex, it will feel closer to the high 20s.

Kuhn added that the rainy weather will subside by Friday evening to make way for a sunny Saturday. Those clear skies may not last all weekend. Current forecasts are calling for a chance of showers on Sunday.