Winnipeg city councillor to make run for a seat in Ottawa

Winnipeg city councillor Marty Morantz will seek the Conservative nomination for the 2019 federal election.

Morantz will be looking to run in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding.

Liberal MP Doug Eylofson currently represents that area in Ottawa.

Morantz was elected to council in 2014.

“This seems the right time in my life to step forward and offer a positive, conservative alternative at the federal level,” Morantz said in a statement.

While he will remain on council for the remainder of his term, he announced Thursday he has resigned from both EPC and chair of the infrastructure committee.