City Council
May 3, 2018 1:08 pm
Updated: May 3, 2018 1:42 pm

Winnipeg city councillor to make run for a seat in Ottawa

By Senior Anchor  Global News

Marty Morantz plans to make a run for federal politics

Global News
A A

Winnipeg city councillor Marty Morantz will seek the Conservative nomination for the 2019 federal election.

Morantz will be looking to run in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding.

Liberal MP Doug Eylofson currently represents that area in Ottawa.

Morantz was elected to council in 2014.

“This seems the right time in my life to step forward and offer a positive, conservative alternative at the federal level,” Morantz said in a statement.

READ MORE: Winnipeg committee rejects plan of ‘putting a road through people’s homes’

While he will remain on council for the remainder of his term, he announced Thursday he has resigned from both EPC and chair of the infrastructure committee.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charleswood
City Council
Conservative Party
Councillor
federal
Federal Liberal Party
federal politics
Marty Morantz
Ottawa
politics
Winnipeg councillor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News