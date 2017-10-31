Winnipeg councillor urges city hall to kill idea of ‘putting a road through people’s homes’

Dozens of Charleswood area residents have gathered at city hall to hear whether councilors will vote against a proposal that could see a highway run right through their neighborhood.

Marty Morantz, councillor for Charleswood, Tuxedo and Whyte Ridge, introduced a motion to the public works committee Tuesday that would put an end to the proposed extension of Sterling Lyon Parkway.

“I want to kill this ridiculous idea of putting a road through people’s homes,” Morantz said.

Morantz was one of many residents shocked to hear about a controversial proposal to extend Sterling Lyon south of Wilkes, impacting 96 properties.

The plan was shared by the city with homeowners earlier this month.

“I was very surprised because this alignment that was presented to the public in early October was never presented in the last two years of public consultations,” Morantz said.

Both Morantz and residents in his ward had believed the plan the city was going to implement to deal with more traffic in that area was a widening of Wilkes.

“I have great concerns and have been asking the public service to explain itself as to how this occurred,” Morantz said.