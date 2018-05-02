Spike belt used to stop stolen vehicle in western Saskatchewan

RCMP had to use a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle and a police dog injured two suspects while they were being arrested in western Saskatchewan.

Meadow Lake RCMP initially tried to stop the vehicle Sunday evening after it was reportedly used during a break and enter in the Pierceland area. The driver refused to stop and sped away.

READ MORE: Man arrested for driving stolen ATV impaired in the streets of Big River, Sask.

Mounties said they did not chase it due to safety concerns, but radioed ahead to other units, who set up a spike belt and flattened the tires.

Officers said the vehicle came to a stop and three people fled on foot.

Two were quickly located by a police dog in a private yard and arrested. One person received minor injuries after coming into contact with the police dog.

The third suspect continued to flee and was injured when caught by the police dog.

READ MORE: Attempted murder charge for teen in Saskatoon shooting

Tessa Urlacher, 26, Derek Drake. 29, and Cody White, 31, are charged with operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, and possession of property obtained by crime.

White is also charged with driving while disqualified and breach of a probation order.

They are scheduled to appear Thursday morning in Meadow Lake provincial court.