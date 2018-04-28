Person hospitalized after shooting in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

Saskatoon police are currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood at around 12:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Numerous officers could be seen in the 100-block of Avenue S South.

One person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. The person’s name and age have not been released by police.

