Crime
April 28, 2018 3:35 pm

Person hospitalized after shooting in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say there was a shooting in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
Saskatoon police are currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood at around 12:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Numerous officers could be seen in the 100-block of Avenue S South.

One person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. The person’s name and age have not been released by police.

