Person hospitalized after shooting in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood
A A
Saskatoon police are currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood at around 12:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.
Numerous officers could be seen in the 100-block of Avenue S South.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser man with loaded gun in backyard
One person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. The person’s name and age have not been released by police.
Check back for updates…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.