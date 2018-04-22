Crime
April 22, 2018 5:23 pm

Man suffers multiple stab wounds at downtown Saskatoon establishment

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say a 21-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds at an establishment in downtown Saskatoon.

Ryan Fletcher / Supplied
A A

A 21-year-old man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at an establishment in downtown Saskatoon early Sunday morning.

The stabbing was reported in the 200-block of 3rd Avenue South just before 2:30 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Man slashed in random attack at Saskatoon bus stop

Saskatoon police said the injured man was found upon arrival.

He was taken to hospital by Medavie Health Services West paramedics. Police said the Saskatoon man’s stab wounds are non-life-threatening.

READ MORE: Teen charged after woman stabbed at West Edmonton Mall

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8744.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
3rd Avenue South
Downtown Saskatoon
Downtown Stabbing
Medavie Health Services West
Multiple stab wounds
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Stabbing
Stab Wounds
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News