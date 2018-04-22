Man suffers multiple stab wounds at downtown Saskatoon establishment
A 21-year-old man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at an establishment in downtown Saskatoon early Sunday morning.
The stabbing was reported in the 200-block of 3rd Avenue South just before 2:30 a.m. CT.
Saskatoon police said the injured man was found upon arrival.
He was taken to hospital by Medavie Health Services West paramedics. Police said the Saskatoon man’s stab wounds are non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8744.
