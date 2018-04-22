Motorcyclist facing charges of impaired driving, evading Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a motorcyclist attempted to evade them on Saturday and is now facing a charge of impaired driving.

Initially, the motorcyclist passed a motorcycle officer at a high rate of speed at Idylwyld Drive and 25th Street, just before 4 p.m. CT.

Police said the man operating the motorcycle continued to drive erratically into the north industrial area.

Patrol cars stopped pursuing the fleeing motorcycle on the ground when the Air Support Unit (ASU) stepped in.

Members of ASU watched the motorcyclist travel throughout the north end of the city before he crashed in a parking lot on Airport Drive.

The operator suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. His name was not released by police.

He is also facing charges of dangerous driving and evading police.