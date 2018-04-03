Forcible confinement, aggravated assault charges laid after teen hospitalized

Greenwater RCMP say a 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and forcible confinement, after a teenager was hospitalized last month.

Police were called to a reported stabbing on Yellow Quill First Nation on March 25.

The 16-year-old youth was taken to hospital in Kelvington and then transferred to Saskatoon with what were described as severe injuries.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP executed a search on Yellow Quill First Nation this past long weekend. Corey Mark Peequaquat, 25, was arrested without incident at a home.

He is also facing charges of unlawfully causing bodily harm, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats, and three counts of failure to comply with probation order.

Peequaquat is in custody and scheduled to appear Wednesday in Rose Valley provincial court.

The investigation is ongoing with the help of Tisdale RCMP forensic identification services.

Yellow Quill First Nation is approximately 195 kilometres east of Saskatoon.