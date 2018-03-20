4 charged after missing man’s remains found near Rosthern, Sask. in 2016

RCMP announced on Tuesday they have laid charges in the death of a 21-year-old man, whose remains were found near Rosthern, Sask., in 2016.

Gilbert McCallum, of Kinistino area, had been living in Prince Albert prior to being reported missing to the local police service on April 20, 2016.

READ MORE: Human remains found in rural Sask. identified as missing Prince Albert man

His remains were discovered around five kilometres east of Rosthern on June 3, 2016, by a local resident tending to his field near Highway 312.

Following an extensive homicide investigation, the major crimes unit north, with assistance from the forensic identification section, Rosthern RCMP and Prince Albert police, made four arrests.

Raymond Roberts, 29, Korena Bonneau, 35, Jonathon Tremblay, 22, and John Tinker, 20, are all facing a charge of break and enter and robbery.

Roberts is also charged with first-degree murder and expected to appear next in Saskatoon provincial court on March 28 via closed circuit video (CCV).

READ MORE: Man recaptured after daring escape in Sask. pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

Additionally, Bonneau faces a charge of second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear via CCV in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.

Tremblay and Tinker are also facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm. They are scheduled to appear in court via CCV next week.

All of the accused have been remanded to custody.