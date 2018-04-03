Man seriously injured in North Battleford, Sask. assault
A man is in serious condition after he was assaulted in North Battleford, Sask.
Battlefords RCMP said the assault happened early Tuesday morning in the 1400-block of 100th Street.
READ MORE: Murder charge laid in Saskatoon death
The man was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released details on the nature of the injuries.
Two men have been arrested.
James Graham, 27, and Dallas White, 37, are charged with aggravated assault.
READ MORE: Police still seeking leads in Saskatoon teen’s shooting death 3 years ago
They are scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in North Battleford provincial court.
Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while police carried out their investigation. Those restrictions have since been lifted.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.