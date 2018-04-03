Man seriously injured in North Battleford, Sask. assault

A man is in serious condition after he was assaulted in North Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP said the assault happened early Tuesday morning in the 1400-block of 100th Street.

READ MORE: Murder charge laid in Saskatoon death

The man was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released details on the nature of the injuries.

Two men have been arrested.

James Graham, 27, and Dallas White, 37, are charged with aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Police still seeking leads in Saskatoon teen’s shooting death 3 years ago

They are scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in North Battleford provincial court.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while police carried out their investigation. Those restrictions have since been lifted.