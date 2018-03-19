Man seriously injured in Denare Beach, Sask. assault

Creighton RCMP are searching for three people considered armed and dangerous after an aggravated assault left a man with serious injuries.

Police were called to a home in Denare Beach, Sask., just after noon hour on Saturday for a report of an assault.

Officers found a man with serious injuries and he was rushed to hospital for treatment. There is no word on his current condition.

A black 2013 Ford 150 Supercab with Saskatchewan licence plate 868 JPH and two guns were taken from the home.

Police have laid charges against a man and two boys in the attack police believe was not random.

Trenton Laliberty, 21, and two teens, 14 and 15, are charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

Laliberty, who is from Denare Beach, is facing additional charges including theft, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

He is described as six-feet tall, 200 pound with brown eyes and hair. Laliberty has the word “LIVE” across his right knuckles, “LIFE” across his left knuckles, and a cross on his right wrist.

The 14-year-old is also charged with theft, unlawfully being in a dwelling, mischief, and failing to comply with a recognizance.

The boys can’t be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said all three should be considered armed and dangerous and are warning anyone spotting the truck to not approach it and instead report it immediately to the nearest police detachment.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Creighton RCMP at 306-688-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Denare Beach is approximately 560 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.