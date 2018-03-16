Three more charged in rural Sask. break-in

Three more people are facing charges as Spiritwood RCMP continue to investigate a rural theft complaint where the property owner fired a gun.

Officers were called to the break-in complaint early Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Property owner fires gun during alleged rural Saskatchewan break-in

Ronald Joseph, 28, was arrested and is facing a number of weapons-related and theft charges.

Police then began searching for a Ford pickup truck.

It was located Tuesday evening in Debden and three people were arrested.

Brandon Whitefish, 22, and Kyle Whitefish, 25, both from the Big River First Nation, are facing a number of charges included possession of property obtained by crime.

They will be back in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday.

READ MORE: Sask. RCMP urge safety, prevention first over frustration about rural crime

Jo-Dee Ratt, 20, from Ahtahkakoop First Nation is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime and will be back in court on May 15.

The property owner is not facing any charges.