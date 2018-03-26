Boy receives maximum youth sentence in La Ronge, Sask. killing

A 15-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a northern Saskatchewan restaurant owner has been given the maximum youth sentence of three years in custody.

The youth was 14 at the time of Simon Grant‘s killing last April and was charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in December.

Grant, 64, was attacked at his Louisiana’s Bar-B-Que restaurant in La Ronge and died in hospital two days later.

Another youth, who is now 18, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. The Crown is seeking an adult sentence, but has also requested psychiatric, psychological and pre-sentence reports.

Austin Bird, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last October and was given a seven-year prison sentence,

A charge of accessory after the fact against an 18-year-old man was stayed in November.