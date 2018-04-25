Man robbed of VLT winnings in Saskatoon parking lot

A man’s good fortune on a video lottery terminal in Saskatoon didn’t last long after he was robbed of his winnings in a parking lot.

Police said the man “had some good luck” at the VLT he was playing late Tuesday afternoon at an establishment in the 900-block of 22nd Street West.

He was physically assaulted and robbed of his wallet by two men while making his way to his vehicle.

READ MORE: Man suffers multiple stab wounds at downtown Saskatoon establishment

He was able to drive himself to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said one suspect is an Indigenous man around 30-years-old, six-foot one or two inches with a muscular build and short black hair.

There is no description of the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.