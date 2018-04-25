Man robbed of VLT winnings in Saskatoon parking lot
A man’s good fortune on a video lottery terminal in Saskatoon didn’t last long after he was robbed of his winnings in a parking lot.
Police said the man “had some good luck” at the VLT he was playing late Tuesday afternoon at an establishment in the 900-block of 22nd Street West.
He was physically assaulted and robbed of his wallet by two men while making his way to his vehicle.
He was able to drive himself to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said one suspect is an Indigenous man around 30-years-old, six-foot one or two inches with a muscular build and short black hair.
There is no description of the second suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
