Crime
April 25, 2018 1:48 pm

Man robbed of VLT winnings in Saskatoon parking lot

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police said the man “had some good luck” at the VLT before he was robbed in a parking lot.

File / Global News
A A

A man’s good fortune on a video lottery terminal in Saskatoon didn’t last long after he was robbed of his winnings in a parking lot.

Police said the man “had some good luck” at the VLT he was playing late Tuesday afternoon at an establishment in the 900-block of 22nd Street West.

He was physically assaulted and robbed of his wallet by two men while making his way to his vehicle.

READ MORE: Man suffers multiple stab wounds at downtown Saskatoon establishment

He was able to drive himself to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said one suspect is an Indigenous man around 30-years-old, six-foot one or two inches with a muscular build and short black hair.

There is no description of the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Robbery
Saskatoon Robbery VLT Winnings
Saskatoon VLT Winnings Robbed
VLT Winnings Robbed
VLT Winnings Robbery
VLT Winnings Robbery Saskatoon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News