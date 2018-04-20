Violent drug users behind jump in use of force by Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say violent drug users are behind a jump in the use of force by officers.

According to a 2017 report, police used force 264 times that year – a 31 per cent increase from 2016.

Use of force covers everything from an officer firing a gun to using modified restraint straps.

Every officer who applies force must submit a form for review by an independent committee.

The Saskatoon Police Service noted officers are encountering and arresting more violent people because of an increase in illicit drug use.

No one died from police force in 2017, but 110 suspects were reported injured, including 27 who were hospitalized.

Thirty police officers were injured.