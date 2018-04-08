Saskatoon police Taser man with loaded gun in backyard

Saskatoon police used a Taser on a man who was trying to flee from officers in the backyard of a Sutherland home on Saturday morning.

A complaint was received by police at around 10 a.m. CT from the 300-block of 109th Street West.

READ MORE: Dog attacks 3 people in River Heights home

Officers arriving on the scene confronted the man. As he attempted to climb over a fence to enter another yard, a police dog bit him.

Police said the man continued to fight and a Taser was used to subdue him. Once in custody, he was found to be in possession of a loaded gun.

READ MORE: Alleged driver of stolen car found hiding in shed

The man was taken to Royal University Hospital for treatment before being taken to police detention.

He is facing several charges, including firearm offences.