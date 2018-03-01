Police Taser man after allegedly pointing firearm at people

Police have arrested and charged a man after he was pointing a firearm at numerous people in Regina on Wednesday.

At around 1:36 p.m., police were called with multiple reports of a man pointing a firearm at numerous people from a vehicle at different locations. It was also reported that the man hit another vehicle while driving, and subsequently threatened to shoot the driver of the struck vehicle.

Police found the man in the vehicle at 12th Avenue and Ottawa street. The male resisted police attempts to remove him from the vehicle, police then tasered the man to get him into custody.

Police located a pellet gun, believed to have been the item used as an imitation firearm to pose firearm threats to the public.

It was determined by police that the vehicle used by the male was a stolen vehicle. It was also determined that the male had robbed another male at gunpoint at the 500 block of Montreal Street, just before the initial call for service.

Axyl Tyler Mahingen, 26, is now facing a total of 18 charges including armed robbery using a firearm, assault with a weapon and driving with ability impaired.