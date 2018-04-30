Wilkie RCMP searching for thieves covered in dark green dye

Wilkie RCMP said the suspects in an ATM theft from a restaurant in the western Saskatchewan community may be covered in a dark green dye.

The thieves entered Buriza restaurant sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. on Sunday and proceeded to break into the RBC ATM in the front entrance.

The ATM discharged a dark green dye on the cash and possibly the suspects, who made off with an undisclosed amount of money and video surveillance equipment.

Wilkie RCMP are asking anyone with information or who comes across the green-dyed cash to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.