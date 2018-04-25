Prince Albert police catch armed men during break-in

Prince Albert police say two men caught during an alleged break and enter are facing weapons charges.

Officers were initially called to a store in the 100-block of 15th Street East at around 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

According to police, officers caught two people who were allegedly trying to break into a trailer behind the business.

Police said each man had a knife and one also had a sawed-off, .22-calibre rifle, ammo, and pills.

A 34-year-old Prince Albert man is facing offences such as providing a false name, possession of methylphenidate, breaching probation, and numerous firearms charges.

A 23-year-old man from Saskatoon is facing charges of possession of a knife for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and breaching a probation order not to possess weapons.