Crime
April 25, 2018 2:38 pm
Updated: April 25, 2018 2:44 pm

Prince Albert police catch armed men during break-in

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say they caught two armed men attempting to break into a trailer behind a business in Prince Albert, Sask.

File / Global News
A A

Prince Albert police say two men caught during an alleged break and enter are facing weapons charges.

Officers were initially called to a store in the 100-block of 15th Street East at around 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Boy charged with robbing Prince Albert, Sask. store

According to police, officers caught two people who were allegedly trying to break into a trailer behind the business.

Police said each man had a knife and one also had a sawed-off, .22-calibre rifle, ammo, and pills.

READ MORE: Electronics stolen from Prince Albert community centre

A 34-year-old Prince Albert man is facing offences such as providing a false name, possession of methylphenidate, breaching probation, and numerous firearms charges.

A 23-year-old man from Saskatoon is facing charges of possession of a knife for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and breaching a probation order not to possess weapons.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
15th Street East
Break And Enter
Break In
Break-in Trailer
Knife
Knives
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Break and Enter
Prince Albert Break-in
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Rifle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News